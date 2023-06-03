London, June 3: In a tragic incident, a 70-year-old woman was mauled to death by a dog of a banned breed in Bedworth, Warwickshire. Police have arrested two persons for the death of a woman in her 70s. The incident occurred yesterday afternoon (June 2) at around 4 pm on Kathleen Avenue in a town with a population of approximately 31,000.

According to a report by Daily Star, the woman lost her life in this incident. The police have already notified her next of kin regarding the unfortunate event. According to the authorities, a 52-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman were apprehended under suspicion of possessing a prohibited breed of dog and being in possession of a dog that posed a significant danger to others. UK Dog Attack: Man Mauled to Death by Canine in Leigh, Woman Arrested 15 Dogs and ‘Criminal Cash’ Seized.

The 49-year-old woman is presently hospitalised and receiving medical treatment for an injury inflicted by the dog. Fortunately, her injury is not deemed life-threatening. Meanwhile, the man has been released on police bail as investigations remain ongoing. Law enforcement authorities have refrained from disclosing the identities of any individuals involved in the incident at this stage. Dog Attack: UK Woman Takes 8 Pet Dogs for Walking, One of Them Attacks and Kills Her.

In another incident that occurred last month, a horrifying dog attack by a "dangerously out of control" canine left a man and woman with potentially life-changing injuries. The attack happened inside a house in Wigan. Both victims were taken to hospital after police were called to the scene in Greater Manchester on the evening of May 8 at 11.30 pm. The dog was seized by the police following the horrifying incident and was kept in kennels whilst they investigated the incident.

A special investigation conducted by BBC has revealed that the number of dog attacks recorded by police in England and Wales has risen by more than a third in the past five years. Last year, there were nearly 22,000 cases of out-of-control dogs causing injury. In 2018, there were just over 16,000.

