Coquimbo [Chile], December 11 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolted Chile's La Serena on Saturday.

"Prelim M5.7 Earthquake Near the coast of Coquimbo, Chile Dec-11 14:54 UTC," the US Geological Survey (USGS).

The centre of the quake is reportedly 39 km North of La Serena. (ANI)

