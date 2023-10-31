Suva [Fiji], October 31 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale struck Fiji on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The depth of the quake that occurred at 11:10:56 GMT today was found to be 568 Km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 31-10-2023, 16:40:57 IST, Lat: -17.75 & Long: -178.86, Depth: 568 Km, Location: 287km E of Suva," the NCS reported on Tuesday.

No casualties are reported. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

