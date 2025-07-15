Panama City, July 14: An earthquake with a preliminary 6.2 magnitude struck off the Pacific coast of Panama on Monday, authorities said. No injuries or damage were immediately reported.

The US Geological Survey said that the quake occurred around midday about 130 miles (210 kilometres) south of Punta Burica at a preliminary depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), in Panama's Chiriquí province near the border with Costa Rica. The temblor was felt in Chiriquí and surrounding areas in western Panama, a region known for frequent seismic activity. Local officials said that there was no threat of a tsunami. Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 on Richter Scale Hits Delhi-NCR, Tremors Felt in Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad, Residents Flee Homes in Panic (Watch Video).

Panama's civil protection agency said it would continue monitoring the situation, but confirmed no damage to infrastructure had been immediately reported.

