Washington DC [US], January 24 (ANI): The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) observed Turkistan Genocide Recognition and Remembrance Day, highlighting the genocide against the Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other Turkic peoples in East Turkistan under Chinese occupation.

The United States on January 19, 2021, under the leadership of then Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, formally recognised China's systematic atrocities against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and other Turkic peoples in East Turkistan as genocide and crimes against humanity.

"This historic recognition brought the plight of our people into the global spotlight, yet the genocide relentlessly persists to this very day...As we stand in 2024, the grim reality remains that millions of Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and other Turkic peoples continue to be interned in concentration camps and prisons," the East Turkistan Government in Exile stated in a press release.

"Shockingly, millions more are enslaved in forced labour camps and factories across Occupied East Turkistan and throughout China, subjected to inhumane conditions and stripped of their basic human rights. The situation is further exacerbated by the forced separation of nearly a million Uyghur and other Turkic children from their families, interned in state-run camps to be assimilated," it added.

ETGE Foreign Minister Salih Hudayar called on the international community, particularly the United States, to confront these continuing atrocities.

"It is imperative to recognise that the genocide in East Turkistan is not a closed chapter in history but an ongoing nightmare in 2024. Recognising East Turkistan as an occupied country is not just a symbolic gesture but a necessary step towards dismantling the root of this crisis and restoring the rights of our people," he said.

ETGE further called for the appointment of a Special Coordinator for East Turkistani Affairs within the US State Department, stating that this position would play a pivotal role in coordinating an international response and bringing sustained attention to the crisis in East Turkistan.

The ETGE emphasised the importance of supporting East Turkistan's legal complaint before the International Criminal Court and referring China's ongoing genocide to the International Court of Justice, calling these steps critical in holding the Chinese government accountable and preventing further atrocities.

ETGE President Dr. Mamtimin Ala underscored the need for continued global awareness and action.

"The recognition by the United States of the genocide was a significant milestone. However, the struggle is far from over. We need sustained international pressure and concrete actions to end these atrocities. Our people's resilience is strong, but global support is vital to bring about change," he said.

Vice President Sayragul Sauytbay, who has firsthand experience of the horrors faced in the concentration camps, also made a heartfelt plea.

"As a witness to these heinous crimes and as vice president of the East Turkistan Government in Exile, I urge the global community to acknowledge and act against the continuing genocide in East Turkistan. Our plight is not just a regional issue, but a stark warning of the global threat posed by China. World peace and the future of humanity depend on stopping these crimes against humanity," he said.

In response to the ongoing crisis, the ETGE and East Turkistani diaspora are conducting events, including demonstrations, worldwide to educate the public and commemorate the victims.

These events not only honour the victims but also aim to keep the international focus on the ongoing genocide in East Turkistan.

"On this East Turkistan Genocide Recognition and Remembrance Day, the ETGE remains committed to its mission for justice, freedom, and the restoration of East Turkistan's independence. We call upon governments, international organisations, and individuals to join us in our fight to end this genocide and restore peace, dignity, and freedom to the people of East Turkistan," the release added. (ANI)

