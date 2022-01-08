Kabul [Afghanistan], January 8 (ANI): Local media is facing a lot of challenges in Eastern Afghanistan post-Taliban takeover as six radio stations have been closed in the area.

"Since the fall of the (former) government, six radio stations have been closed in the eastern provinces of Nangarhar, Laghman, Nuristan--five of them halted their operations due to economic challenges and another one stopped because of the lack of its employee--who was female," said Yousuf Zarifi, head of the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee in eastern Afghanistan, reported Tolo News.

As per Afghan Journalists Safety Committee, the employees are facing economic hardships due to the closure of the radio stations.

Some journalists expressed concerns over their economic status, saying that they have lost their jobs as many media outlets have recently halted operations, reported Tolo News.

"I was working as a local reporter at Radio Jawanan. I have worked for two years in the media. I was preparing reports on general issues about women," said Shukulla Sadat, a female journalist who has worked with a local media organization for many years in Nangarhar province.

She is not the only journalist to lose her job due to the recent crisis in Afghanistan.

"If the Islamic Emirate, the international community, or media-supporting organizations don't help the media with financial issues, the current media will stop their activities," said Saleh Mohammad, a journalist.

A survey conducted by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Afghan Independent Journalists Association (AIJA) showed that since August, 40 per cent of media outlets in Afghanistan have ceased operating, and 80 per cent of women journalists and media workers have become unemployed due to restrictions, reported Tolo News.

"A total of 231 media outlets have had to close and more than 6.400 journalists have lost their jobs since 15 August. Women journalists have been hit the hardest, with four out of five no longer working," the survey said. (ANI)

