Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Nyssa (OR), Apr 17 (AP) Authorities were looking for a man they believe shot and killed an eastern Oregon police officer.

Nyssa officer Joseph Johnson, 43, died Saturday night after a man he had pursued in a car shot at him. The man fled and Johnson was dead when sheriff's officers and medical workers arrived, The Oregonian reported.

Also Read | China 'Advises' Philippines To 'Unequivocally Oppose' Taiwan's Independence.

Johnson had been responding to reports the man was making threats and damaging property, the Malheur County District Attorney's office said in a statement Sunday.

Nyssa, population 3,200, is near the Idaho state line about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Boise, Idaho. (AP)

Also Read | Nepali New Year 2023: Thimi Painted Red As It Welcomes Lunar New Year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)