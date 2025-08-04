New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): EducationUSA, the US government's official source of information on US higher education, will host a series of eight Study in the US education fairs across India, beginning in Chennai on August 9 and concluding in Pune on August 17, the Embassy of the United States of America said.

More than 50 accredited US universities will participate in this nationwide series, offering students and parents a unique opportunity to meet official representatives from American institutions. The fairs are free and open to the public, but registration is required at: https://bit.ly/EdUSAFair25EMB, the Embassy added.

These fairs serve as a valuable opportunity for aspiring undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral students to receive firsthand advice and guidance from education experts to help them chart their individual paths toward world-class educations in the United States, the Embassy of the United States of America said.

Through direct engagement with university officials, EducationUSA advisers, and US Embassy representatives, attendees will gain reliable and transparent information to help them make informed choices and follow a lawful and well-supported journey to academic success, the Embassy noted.

The fairs will also feature expert-led sessions covering academic programs, application processes, scholarships, eligibility, and campus life in the United States.

With a wide range of disciplines--from science, technology, and engineering to the arts, business, and more--these events are designed to empower Indian students with the knowledge they need to pursue higher education in the United States.

The EducationUSA fair will kick off in Chennai on Saturday, August 9, from 2 to 5 pm.

It will then move to Bengaluru on Sunday, August 10, from 1 to 5 pm, followed by Hyderabad on Monday, August 11, from 4:30 to 7:30 pm.

The event will take place in New Delhi on Tuesday, August 12, from 6 to 9 pm, and in Kolkata on Wednesday, August 13, from 6 to 9 pm.

Ahmedabad will host the fair on Friday, August 15, from 2 to 5 pm, and Mumbai on Saturday, August 16, from 2 to 5 pm.

The final leg will be held in Pune on Sunday, August 17, from 2 to 5 pm.

According to the Embassy of the United States of America, EducationUSA is a US Department of State network of over 430 international student advising centers in more than 175 countries and territories.

In India, EducationUSA services are offered through five centers located in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. EducationUSA provides the most up-to-date, accurate, and comprehensive information to students seeking to study at accredited post-secondary institutions in the United States. (ANI)

