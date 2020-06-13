Coronavirus in India: Live Map

World News | Egypt Coronavirus Count Surpasses 40,000

Agency News ANI| Jun 13, 2020 05:32 AM IST
World News | Egypt Coronavirus Count Surpasses 40,000
Cairo [Egypt], June 13 (Sputnik/ANI): Egypt has registered a record 1,577 new cases of the coronavirus infection over the past 24 hours, which brings the country's tally to over 40,000, Khaled Megahed, a spokesperson for the country's Health Ministry, said on Friday.

"[A total of] 1,577 new positive tests for coronavirus were registered. They were detected through monitoring people who were in contact with infected people. Forty-five people died from the disease over the past day," Megahed said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The previous record in daily increase in COVID-19 cases -- 1,536 -- was recorded on May 31.

"The total number of coronavirus patients in Egypt is 41,303, 11,108 people have recovered, 1,422 people have died," the official added. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

