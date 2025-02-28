Khan Younis, Feb 27 (AP) Egypt says negotiations between Israel and Hamas on the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire have begun in Cairo.

Officials from Israel, Qatar and the US on Thursday started “intensive discussions” on the second phase of the ceasefire, Egypts state information service said in a statement.

“The mediators are also discussing ways to enhance the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, as part of efforts to alleviate the suffering of the population and support stability in the region,” it said.

The launch of talks helps avert a collapse of the ceasefire, whose first phase is set to expire on Saturday.

Under the deal, the ceasefire remains in effect while negotiations on the second phase are taking place. (AP)

