In a tragic incident, at least 8 people died after a hot air balloon crashed in Brazil's Santa Catarina on Saturday morning, June 21. According to the reports, the hot air balloon that crashed in Brazil was carrying 22 people. A shocking video has surfaced that showed the hot air balloon on fire coming down in Brazil. More details are awaited. Governor has said rescue workers were at the scene in Praia Grande and they were searching for the other people. Brazil Shocker: 3-Year-Old Boy Dies in Back Seat of Car After Stepmother Allegedly Forgets To Drop Him at Nursery in Videira; Investigation Underway.

Hot Air Balloon Crash in Brazil

BREAKING: At least eight people are dead after a hot air balloon carrying 22 people crashed in Praia Grande, in Brazil’s state of Santa Catarinapic.twitter.com/LlKn24RK3R — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) June 21, 2025

