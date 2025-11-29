Hong Kong, November 29 (ANI): Eight more people have been arrested in connection with the massive fire at Wang Fuk Court residential compound in the Tai Po district, Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) said on Friday.

According to the Global Times, the ICAC has launched an investigation into possible corruption linked to the building's repair and maintenance works. The eight arrested individuals include engineering consultants, scaffolding subcontractors, and a middleman.

A local official informed that firefighting and rescue operations were nearly concluded after days of efforts to combat the deadly fire that claimed at least 128 lives.

The number of people who have been killed in the devastating fire at an apartment complex in Hong Kong rose to 128, with as many as 200 people still missing, CNN reported on Friday, citing officials, as firefighters brought the blaze under control 42 hours after it ignited.

According to CNN, at least 79 people were injured in the fire, which rapidly spread through multiple buildings in a public housing estate in the Tai Po neighbourhood, Hong Kong Secretary for Security Chris Tang said during a press conference on Friday.

He warned that the death toll could rise further as there are about 200 people whose situation is unknown. As per him, this figure includes a number of dead bodies yet to be identified.

Wang Fuk Court, an affordable housing complex completed in 1983, houses around 4,000 residents in 1,984 units. When the fire broke out, all eight buildings were enclosed in green mesh and scaffolding as part of a major renovation project. The fire started from the scaffolding outside one building and spread to six others, Xinhua reported.

On Thursday, Hong Kong Police arrested three men linked to the renovation project on suspicion of "gross negligence" and for suspected manslaughter.

Officials said early findings indicate that the polystyrene boards and other construction materials, such as nets and canvas, did not meet safety standards, CNN reported.

"These polystyrene boards are extremely inflammable, and the fire spread very rapidly," Director of Fire Services Andy Yeung said, as quoted by CNN, adding that their presence on residential windows was "unusual" and had been referred to the police for further investigation.

Xinhua reported that the HKSAR government has ordered a city-wide safety inspection on all scaffolding and construction materials used in renovation projects for buildings, according to the chief executive. (ANI)

