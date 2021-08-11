Algiers [Algeria] August 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Eighteen Algerian soldiers have died while trying to put out wildfires in the country's mountains, media reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Algerian Civil Defense said its firefighters were dealing with 31 fires, including 10 in the Tizi Ouzou province, known for its mountain villages and vast forests. On Tuesday, seven civilians were reported to have died there.

Also Read | COVID-19 in US: Hospitals Filling Up With Kids Due to Rise in Delta Variant, Delay in Coronavirus Vaccination, Say Reports.

According to Algerian broadcaster Ennahar, citing the defense ministry, the soldiers died while working in the mountains of Tizi Ouzou and Bejaia.

Algeria is one of several countries in the Mediterranean region, along with Greece and Turkey, currently dealing with intense wildfires. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Marburg Virus in Africa: Guinea Confirms First Death Due to the Ebola-Like Infectious Disease, Says WHO.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)