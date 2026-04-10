Balochistan [Pakistan] April 10 (ANI): A new series of alleged enforced disappearances in Balochistan and Karachi has intensified concerns over human rights practices in Pakistan, with families and local sources claiming that several individuals have been taken into custody by Pakistani security forces and remain untraceable. Reports indicate a troubling continuation of a long-standing pattern in the region, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, two teenage students were reportedly detained on April 5 in the Paroom area of Panjgur district. The missing individuals include a 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old Marwan, son of Hamza, both residents of Shaptaan. Local accounts suggest that personnel from the Frontier Corps (FC) apprehended the students around 5 PM and moved them to an undisclosed location.

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Since then, their families claim to have received no information regarding their whereabouts. In a separate development, more than 25 individuals were allegedly detained in Surab district during a series of raids carried out by Pakistani forces.

While the identities of those detained remain unclear, residents have expressed fear and uncertainty following the operations. Some locals further alleged that authorities instructed residents living near an FC camp to vacate their homes, warning of consequences in case of non-compliance.

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Meanwhile, in Karachi's Lyari area, a young man identified as Sultan Saeed was reportedly taken into custody from Gul Mohammad Lane. His family claims he was detained by security personnel and transferred to an unknown location. They also noted that Saeed had previously gone missing in January 2021 and remained unaccounted for nearly two years before resurfacing, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

The Balochistan Post further noted that there has been no immediate official response to these claims.

These incidents add to the growing list of similar allegations emerging from Balochistan, where enforced disappearances have frequently been reported. Human rights organisations have consistently raised alarm over such cases, urging Pakistani authorities to ensure transparency, uphold due process, and address the concerns of affected families, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)