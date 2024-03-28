Balochistan [Pakistan], March 28 (ANI): Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch emphasised that enforced disappearances continue to devastate Balochistan and have been leaving the families of the victims in unimaginable distress.

Mahrang Baloch further said that the enduring wait for their family members is a poignant reminder of the urgent need to end enforced disappearances.

Also Read | Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba To Visit India From March 28, Discuss Regional and Global Issues.

"Enforced disappearances continue to devastate Balochistan, leaving families like those of Kabir Baloch, Atta Ullah Baloch, and Mushtaq Baloch in unimaginable agony. Their enduring wait is a poignant reminder of the urgent need to #EndEnforcedDisappearances," Mahrang Baloch posted on social media X.

https://x.com/MahrangBaloch_/status/1773050207669719400?s=20

Also Read | Mumbai City Is Asia’s Billionaire Capital Going Past Beijing, Shanghai: Check List of Top-10 Cities With Most Billionaires in the World.

The mother of Kabir Baloch, who has been missing for 15 years, urged everyone to participate in the media campaign against forced disappearance held on Wednesday.

Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch posted a video message of the mother of Kabir Baloch, on social media X.

His mother emphasised that she did not receive any justice from the commission or the courts.

"It has been 15 years since the enforced disappearance of my son Kabir Baloch, and I have not received justice from the commission and the courts. Be part of the media campaign on 27 March, play your role in the recovery of all missing persons including Kabir, Mushtaq and Attaullah Baloch," she said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Baloch community observed Black Day on March 27 globally. On this occasion, the Baloch National Movement in the Netherlands called for global attention to the Baloch genocide and organised a protest rally in Amsterdam.

The protesters holding placards and banners, denounced the forced occupation of Balochistan by Pakistan forces.

Highlighting their struggle, protesters emphasised how Pakistani forces annexed Balochistan on March 27, 1948.

In Pakistan's most underdeveloped area of Balochistan, the country's intelligence agency, Inter-Services Intelligence, has been accused of committing all kinds of atrocities, including, abduction, killing and torture, to instil fear.

Moreover, Baloch activists are signing a petition urging the international authorities to take action on the ongoing genocide of their community members. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)