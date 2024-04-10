Dubai [UAE], April 10 (ANI/WAM): The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has started the distribution of Zakat Al Fitr in Mukalla, Hadramaut Governorate in Yemen, benefiting around 1,270 families facing challenging economic and living conditions in the region.

The beneficiaries expressed their appreciation to the UAE for this generous gesture, which brought happiness and relief to their lives during a tough period.

They lauded ERC's work in addressing their needs and offering essential support. The initiative is part of ERC's broader mission to aid vulnerable families and provide necessary assistance, especially given the country's ongoing challenges. It aligns with various charitable projects undertaken by the UAE during Ramadan, such as distributing Ramadan Rations, Ramadan dates, the Eid clothing project, and Zakat Al Fitr.

ERC's voluntary activities underscore values of social and human solidarity, helping ease the burdens faced by beneficiaries from the start of Ramadan through Eid al-Fitr. (ANI/WAM)

