Ankara [Turkey], January 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may visit Ukraine on February 3, Turkish TV channel CNN Turk said.

Earlier, Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the Turkish leader's visit to Ukraine was being prepared in the coming weeks.

Also Read | Sarah Gill Becomes Pakistan’s First Transgender Doctor After Clearing MBBS Exam.

According to Kalin, Erdogan also invited the leaders of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to discuss and resolve differences in Turkey. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)