Washington DC [US], February 18 (ANI): The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has issued a powerful statement calling on the Irish government to take a stand against China's policies in Xinjiang.

This came in the wake of a visit to Ireland by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. In a post on X, the East Turkistan Government in Exile stated, "As a nation that once suffered under colonial rule and fought to restore its independence, Ireland has a moral duty to stand against China's colonial occupation of East Turkistan. The Chinese government continues its systematic colonisation, genocide, and brutal repression of Uyghurs and other Turkic peoples, both within East Turkistan and through transnational repression abroad."

Sending clear and direct message, ETGE further stated, "We urge the Irish government to officially recognise East Turkistan as an occupied country under Chinese colonial domination, condemn China's ongoing colonisation, genocide, and transnational repression, and support East Turkistan's right to external self-determination. Furthermore, we call on Ireland to support East Turkistan's pursuit of justice at the International Criminal Court and assist in holding China accountable for its ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity."

The statement further stressed the importance of action, stating, "Silence emboldens oppressors. Just as Ireland reclaimed its sovereignty, East Turkistan seeks to restore its rightful independence. We urge Ireland to stand on the right side of history and support our struggle for freedom."

Earlier, Uyghurs and Hong Kongers living in Ireland had issued an open letter to the Irish government urging them to adopt a human-rights-based approach during their discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The letter highlighted concerns about transnational repression, genocide, and politically-motivated imprisonment by the Chinese government, particularly regarding the Uyghur and Hong Kong diaspora communities in Ireland.

The Uyghur issue in China centres around the treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang. Reports highlight human rights abuses, including mass surveillance, forced labour, and re-education camps. The Chinese government denies these accusations, calling them counterterrorism efforts. However, International organisations and governments have criticised China's actions, labelling them as genocide and violations of human rights. (ANI)

