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Washington DC [US] April 13 (ANI): The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has strongly condemned what it described as a "state-sponsored propaganda event" allegedly organised by China in Melbourne, Australia, accusing participants of misrepresenting Uyghur identity and promoting Beijing's narrative on Xinjiang.

In a press release, ETGE stated that the event, held on April 9, at Noble Park Community Centre, involved individuals it claimed were "ethnically Chinese state proxies" posing as Uyghurs and other Turkic groups. According to ETGE, the aim was to project an image that people from Xinjiang, which it refers to as East Turkistan, "live happily" under Chinese governance.

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The organisation alleged that the participants were organised and directed by the Chinese Consulate General in Melbourne and were falsely presented as members of the "Xinjiang diaspora." ETGE further claimed that the event sought to counter criticism of China's policies in the region, which it characterised as "genocide" and "colonial occupation."

According to the statement, the programme was jointly organised by the Australian Xinjiang Chinese Association and the Australian Xinjiang Seniors Association, which ETGE described as proxy groups promoting Beijing's narrative abroad. Chinese Consul General Fang Xinwen attended the event and reportedly described the region as "prosperous" and "thriving."

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ETGE also expressed concern over the presence of public figures, including Australian Labor Party Member of the Victorian Legislative Assembly Meng Heang Tak, Greater Dandenong Mayor Sophaneth Tan, and Mohamed Mohideen OAM, President of the Islamic Council of Victoria. The group criticised their participation, stating it lent legitimacy to what it termed a "propaganda event."

The press release further alleged that Chinese authorities restrict religious practices such as Ramadan in Xinjiang and accused Beijing of broader human rights violations, including detentions and cultural suppression of Uyghurs and other Turkic communities. ETGE claimed that the Melbourne event featured performances and celebrations portraying cultural harmony, which it described as misleading.

Quoting ETGE President Mamtimin Ala, the statement described the event as "state-sponsored racism and cultural appropriation," and called on Australian authorities to prevent foreign governments from using democratic platforms to "whitewash" alleged abuses.

ETGE urged the Australian government to initiate investigations under relevant foreign interference and human rights laws, including scrutiny by law enforcement and regulatory bodies. It also called for diplomatic action against the Chinese Consul General and demanded public responses from political representatives who attended the event.

Additionally, the organisation appealed to governments, civil society groups, and international institutions to condemn the event and support what it described as the rights of Uyghur and other Turkic communities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)