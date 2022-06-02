Almaty [Kazakhstan], June 2 (ANI): EU and Central Asia Special Representatives and Special Envoys for Afghanistan expressed strong concern about the recent and repeated announcement of policies affecting the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan and encouraged the Taliban to ensure that all women and girls can attend school, work and participate fully in public life.

Special Representatives and Special Envoys from Europe and Central Asian countries held a meeting on May 31 in Almaty, Kazakhstan where they raised a host of issues affecting Afghanistan.

In continuation of the ongoing dialogue between the participants, THEY The participants reaffirmed the joint ambition for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan that will assume its role as a partner in regional economic cooperation.

They welcomed the renewed mandate for the United Nations Assistance Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA) and the UN role in Afghanistan."

"Recalled the February 2022 statement by the EU and Central Asia Special Representatives and Special Envoys on the importance of good governance, promotion of the rule of law, universal human rights and freedom for all Afghans, in particular women and girls, and the establishment of an inclusive and representative government through a credible and legitimate political process in which meaningful participation by all ethnic, religious and political stakeholders, including women and minorities, is respected and that Afghan territory should not be used as a base for hosting, financing or exporting terrorism or violent extremism to other countries," the joint statement said.

They expressed strong concern about the recent and repeated announcement of policies affecting the rights and freedom of women and girls in Afghanistan and encouraged the Taliban to ensure that all women and girls can attend school, work and participate fully in public life.

The representatives also encouraged the Taliban to fulfil the commitments made to the Afghan people and the international community.

"Remained concerned about the serious socio-economic situation in Afghanistan and welcomed the support from the international community. All participants have shown a willingness to contribute and facilitate assistance to the people of Afghanistan," the statement said.

They also reiterated the need for continued dialogue in the regional format and bilaterally with the stakeholders in Afghanistan in order to ensure stability and security in Afghanistan and the region. (ANI)

