Brussels, May 4 (AP) The president of the European Union's executive arm says a quarter of all EU residents have now received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

After a slow start to its vaccination campaign, the European Union has sped up the pace of immunisation as vaccine supplies in the 27-nation region increased in recent weeks.

“Vaccination is gaining speed across the EU: we have just passed 150 million vaccinations,” Ursula von der Leyen said in a message posted on Twitter.

“A quarter of all Europeans have had their first dose. We'll have enough doses for vaccinating 70 per cent of EU adults in July.” (AP)

