Brussels [Belgium], July 13 (ANI/WAM): The European Union has postponed the imposition of tariffs on goods imported from the United States until early August, despite Washington's decision to impose 30 per cent tariffs on products from the EU bloc.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen revealed that the United States had sent a letter outlining measures that will take effect unless a negotiated solution is reached. She said the EU would extend the suspension of its countermeasures until early August to allow for further negotiations.

Also Read | Is FBI Director Kash Patel Resigning Amid Dan Bongino vs Pam Bondi Row? Republican Leader Fact-Checks Fake News, Says 'Conspiracy Theories Just Aren't True, Never Have Been'.

Von der Leyen's announcement followed US President Donald Trump's statement on Saturday confirming that 30 per cent tariffs on EU imports will take effect from August 1, despite ongoing talks.

According to the German news agency, von der Leyen stressed that the EU will not remain passive and that the European Commission will continue preparing additional countermeasures in the coming weeks.

Also Read | Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian Was Injured in Israel's Nasrallah-Style Assassination Plot While High-Level Meeting Was Underway: Report.

Previous information released by the European Union indicates that the planned countermeasures could affect US exports valued at EUR21 billion (USD 24.5 billion).

EU trade ministers are scheduled to meet in Brussels on Monday to discuss the next steps following the shift in Trump's position over the weekend.

It remains unclear whether the ministers will endorse von der Leyen's decision to suspend the countermeasures to allow negotiations to continue until the August 1 deadline. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)