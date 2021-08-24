Brussels [Belgium] August 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union provided 57 million euros (USD 66 million) in humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan in 2021 so far, in addition, neighbouring countries hosting Afghan refugees got 22 million euros, European Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvari said on Tuesday.

"Only this year, we've provided 57 million euros already. If you look at the region broadly, we've provided money for Afghan refugees in neighbouring countries - Uzbekistan, Iran, they've reached collectively an allocation of 22 million euros from us until now," Ujvari told a press briefing.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will announce at today's G7 meeting an increase in financial support for Afghans.

"At today's @G7 Leaders call, I will announce an increase in the humanitarian support for Afghans, in and around the country, from #EU budget from over EUR50m [USD 58.7 million] to over EUR200m," von der Leyen tweeted.

Humanitarian assistance will be the EU's main contribution to help the people of the war-torn country, the official added. (ANI/Sputnik)

