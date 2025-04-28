Brussels [Belgium], April 28 (ANI): The European Union has decided not to lift sanctions imposed on Chinese officials linked to alleged human rights violations in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, even as Beijing prepares to ease some of its counter-sanctions on EU lawmakers, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Earlier reports by the Post indicated that China and the European Parliament were nearing a resolution concerning the removal of punitive actions against sitting members, with an announcement anticipated in the coming weeks, as stated by SCMP.

However, a representative for the EU's diplomatic body, which manages foreign policy and sanctions, announced on Thursday that there are no plans for reciprocity, citing a lack of improvement in conditions in China's far western region, according to SCMP.

"The EU has not seen any changes in the human rights situation in China/Xinjiang. Thus, the Council continues to uphold the sanctions related to China/Xinjiang," said Anitta Hipper, spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, according to the SCMP report.

The exchange of sanctions began in March 2021, when Brussels joined the United States, Britain, and Canada in imposing visa bans and asset freezes on several Chinese officials and one entity.

At the time, the EU stated the sanctions were a response to involvement in "serious human rights violations in China, particularly large-scale arbitrary detentions and degrading treatment of Uygurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities," as reported by SCMP.

The Uyghur people, a minority ethnic group in China's Xinjiang region, have faced severe persecution under Chinese government policies. Reports document mass arbitrary detentions in so-called "re-education" camps, forced labour, extensive surveillance, religious restrictions, and cultural erasure. Human rights organizations and international bodies have described these actions as crimes against humanity, and in some cases, genocide.

Uyghurs are often targeted for practising Islam, speaking their native language, or preserving their cultural identity. Despite mounting global condemnation, the Chinese government denies any wrongdoing, framing its actions as part of counter-terrorism efforts. The Uyghur community continues to call for justice, freedom, and sustained international pressure to end the abuses. (ANI)

