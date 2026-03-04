Brussels [Belgium], March 4 (ANI): President of the European Council Antonio Costa expressed solidarity with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez as he opposed the US-Israeli operations in Iran.

Costa said that the EU stands with its member states.

In a post on X, Costa said, "I have just held a call with President Pedro Sanchez to express the EU's full solidarity with Spain. The EU will always ensure that the interests of its Member States are fully protected. We reaffirm our firm commitment to the principles of international law and the rules-based order everywhere in the world."

https://x.com/eucopresident/status/2029164317149401337?s=20

Sanchez on Wednesday reiterated his opposition to the US-Israel led attack on Iran saying the West Asia conflict risked playing "Russian roulette" with the lives of millions, reported Reuters.

"This is how humanity's great disasters start ... You cannot play Russian roulette with destiny of millions," Sanchez said in his address to the Spanish people.

"The position of the Spanish government can be summarised in four words: 'No to the war.' We're not going to be complicit in something that's bad for the world nor contrary to our values and interests simply to avoid reprisals from someone," Sanchez added.

On Tuesday (local time), addressing a news conference alongside the German Chancellor, US President Trump said he had asked US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to stop all dealings with Spain.

Spain had earlier criticised the U.S. and Israeli bombings of Iran, calling them reckless and illegal, and later banned U.S. aircraft from using naval and air bases in southern Spain for the offensive against Tehran.

Meanwhile, Iran's state media has reported that Iranians will bid farewell to late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a ceremony later tonight at Tehran's Imam Khomeini prayer ground. The ceremony will last for three days, and the funeral procession will be announced when it is finalised. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency)