Brussels [Belgium], August 16 (ANI/WAM): European leaders today welcomed US President Donald Trump's efforts to end the war in Ukraine, following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska yesterday.

In a joint statement by French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, President of Finland Alexander Stubb, Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk, Antonio Costa, President of the European Council, and President of the European Commission von der Leyen, it was stated that the next step should be additional talks involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, paving the way for a trilateral summit with European support.

The leaders emphasised that Ukraine must have ironclad security guarantees to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. They welcomed President Trump's statement that the US is prepared to give security guarantees.

They also reaffirmed that European support for Ukraine will continue, affirming their commitment to maintain sanctions and other economic measures against Russia as long as the fighting persists, with the goal of securing a just and lasting peace that upholds the vital security interests of both Ukraine and Europe. (ANI/WAM)

