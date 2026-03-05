Former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli casts his vote at a polling station in Bhaktapur during the 2026 General Elections. (Photo/ANI)

Bhaktapur [Nepal], March 5 (ANI): Former Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, on Thursday cast his vote at a polling station in Bhaktapur for the General Elections 2026.

Oli, who is the Prime Ministerial candidate for the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) (CPN-UML), participated in the democratic process as the country holds its national polls to elect a new government. The CPN-UML leader's participation comes amidst a significant electoral contest, where he remains a central figure in the race for the premiership.

The 2026 General Elections are seen as a crucial juncture for the Himalayan nation, with high-level leaders across the political spectrum mobilising to exercise their franchise and lead their respective party campaigns. This high-stakes electoral process is taking place in a single phase across all 77 districts, with polling scheduled from 7 am to 5 pm.

According to a report by The Kathmandu Post, a total of 18,903,689 eligible voters are participating in the election to elect 275 members of the House of Representatives. The 2026 polls have seen a notable demographic shift, with an increase of over 915,000 voters since 2022.

Crucially, 52 per cent of the electorate is now aged between 18 and 40, reflecting a significant youth influence on the national outcome. The election features a diverse field of 6,541 candidates competing across various systems to represent this evolving demographic.

Under the first-past-the-post system, 3,406 contenders, including 1,143 independents, are vying for 165 seats. Meanwhile, for the 110 seats reserved under the proportional representation system, 63 parties have listed a total of 3,135 candidates.

To facilitate this massive exercise, the Election Commission has established 23,112 polling centres at 10,963 polling stations nationwide. The Kathmandu Post noted that a robust security framework is in place to ensure a peaceful vote, with 341,113 personnel deployed, including 149,000 temporary "election police" recruited specifically for the polls.

The commission has expressed its commitment to a swift conclusion, stating that it aims to "publish first-past-the-post results within 24 hours after counting begins." (ANI)

