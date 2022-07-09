Mexico City, Jul 9 (AP) Former Mexican president Luis Echeverria has died at the age of 100.

Current President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed the death Saturday. In his Twitter account, López Obrador sent condolences to Echeverria's family and friends. López Obrador did not provide a cause of death for Echeverria, who governed from 1970 to 1976.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Step Down After Leaders Demand Resignation; Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena To Take Over.

In 2005, a judge exonerated Echeverria on genocide charges stemming from a 1971 student massacre depicted in the Oscar-winning movie “Roma.”

The judge ruled that Echeverria may have been responsible for homicide, but could not be tried because the statute of limitations for that crime expired in 1985. (AP)

Also Read | Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Sanath Jayasuriya Joins Anti-Govt Protest; Kumara Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardene Also Lend Support.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)