New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Minister of External Affairs on Wednesday stated that the Indian government is currently examining the request from Bangladesh's interim government seeking the extradition of its former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was setneced to death by the courntyr's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) in a case related to crimes against humanity during last year's July-August unrest.

Adressing a weekly media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that New Delhi had formally received Dhaka's communication over the matter, stressing that India remains committed to Bangladesh's stability and the well-being of its people as part of its "ongoing judicial and internal legal processes."

"Yes, we have received the request, and this request is being examined. As part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes, we remain committed to the best interest of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country, and will continue to engage constructively in this regard with all state stakeholders," Jaiswal said.

Hasina, who fled to India in August 2024 following massive student-led protests that forced her resignation, has been living in New Delhi since then.

Earlier on Monday, the interim government of Bangladesh wrote to the MEA seeking the extradition of Hasina.

As per a report in the Dhaka Tribune, officials confirmed that a new diplomatic note was sent to New Delhi shortly after High Representative for the Rohingya Issue Khalilur Rahman's return from an engagement in New Delhi.

Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain told mediapersons on Sunday that Dhaka had formally communicated with India again regarding Hasina's return but did not disclose further details.

A diplomatic source in New Delhi informed United News of Bangladesh that the note verbale was dispatched soon after the 7th National Security Advisers' meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave, which Khalilur Rahman attended on Thursday.

Last week, the ICT delivered its verdict, sentencing Hasina and the country's former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death in a case related to crimes against humanity during last year's July-August unrest, while former police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, a state witness, received a five-year prison term.

Following the ruling, Dhaka urged India to hand over both convicted individuals without delay, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

India acknowledged the tribunal's decision and said it remains committed to engaging constructively with Bangladesh.

"As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country," the Ministry of External Affairs said in its statement.

It added that New Delhi would continue to work with all stakeholders to support these objectives.

Jaiswal, duirng the briefing, further noted that regular consular dialogue continues between the two countries on various issues, including those concerning Indian nationals.

"We have a regular consular dialogue and conversation going on with Bangladesh there are several people's issues which we continue to discuss on both sides and in this particular specific case I don't have an update but we continue to talk with Bangladesh on several issues where the interest of our nationals are concerned where our interests are concerned," Jaiswal stated. (ANI)

