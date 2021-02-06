New York [US], February 6 (ANI): The United Nations human rights office on Friday called on Indian authorities and those protesting against the new agricultural laws to exercise maximum restraint stating that it is crucial to find "equitable solutions" with due respect to human rights for all.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), in a tweet underscored that the rights to peaceful assembly and expression should be protected on both offline and online platforms.

"#India: We call on the authorities and protesters to exercise maximum restraint in ongoing #FarmersProtests. The rights to peaceful assembly & expression should be protected both offline & online. It's crucial to find equitable solutions with due respect to #HumanRights for all (sic)," tweeted UN Human Rights.

International pop star Rihanna took to Twitter to share a news story by CNN on the internet shutdown in several districts of Haryana after protesters broke barricades to enter New Delhi and clashed with police in several parts of the national capital during the January 26 Kisan tractor rally. "Why aren't we talking about this?!", tweeted Rihanna and added the hashtag #FarmersProtest along with the post on the micro-blogging site.

Other celebrities including teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg also tweeted in solidarity with the farmers protest. "We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India," Thunberg wrote.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in its statement, said that the government has passed the laws "after a full debate and discussion" and has "initiated a series of talks" to address the farmers' issues.

The MEA also asserted that the protests must be seen in the context of its democratic ethos and polity and before rushing to comment, one must ascertain facts and understand the issues at hand, while also condemning celebrities, who have drawn attention to the farmers' protest on social media. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)