Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], December 1 (ANI): With the 19th edition of Exercise Suryakiran in full swing, the Indian and Nepalese armies are training together with a focus on jungle warfare and counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain with a clear emphasis on integrating niche technologies to enhance interoperability, the Central Command of the Indian Army shared on Monday.

In a post on X, it said, "Exercise SURYA KIRAN- 19th edition of Exercise SURYAKIRAN is in progress at Pithoragarh where troops of the Indian Army and Nepali Army are training together. The exercise focuses on jungle warfare and counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain with a clear emphasis on integrating niche technologies to enhance interoperability. This ongoing engagement reinforces the strong military ties between India and Nepal built on trust, camaraderie and a shared commitment to peace and security."

The Indian contingent, of 334 personnel, is being represented mainly by troops from the ASSAM Regiment. The Nepal side is being represented by 334 personnel, mainly troops from the DEVI DATTA Regiment.

The aim of the exercise is to jointly rehearse the conduct of sub-conventional operations under Chapter VII of the United Nations Mandate. The scope of the exercise is to strengthen battalion-level synergy in jungle warfare, counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain, humanitarian assistance & disaster relief (HADR), medical response, environmental conservation, and integrated ground-aviation operations.

This edition of Exercise SURYAKIRAN-XIX will focus on incorporating niche and emerging technologies, including Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), drone-based ISR, AI-enabled decision support tools, unmanned logistic vehicles and armoured protection platforms, enabling both armies to refine and adapt Tactics, Techniques and Procedures for operating in a counterterrorism environment aligned to prevailing global dynamics, the statement said.

Collective efforts will focus on achieving an enhanced level of interoperability amongst the troops and reducing the risk of life and property while keeping the interests and agenda of the UN at the forefront during peacekeeping operations.

Both sides will exchange views and practices of joint drills on a wide spectrum of combat skills that will facilitate the participants mutually learning from each other. Sharing of best practices will further enhance the level of defence cooperation between Indian Army and the Nepal Army. The exercise will also foster strong bilateral relations between the two neighbouring nations, the statement added. (ANI)

