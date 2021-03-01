Damascus [Syria], March 1 (ANI): An explosion was heard in the skies above the Syrian capital city of Damascus on Sunday, Sputnik reported Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported.

According to the report, Syrian air defence systems are responding to what is believed to be "Israeli aggression".

Israeli broadcaster Kan reported that the attack is a "response to an explosion on a ship caused by Iran" and shared a video allegedly showing the moments of the airstrike.

On Thursday, the United States security forces launched airstrikes in eastern Syria targeting infrastructure utilised by Iranian-backed terrorist groups. (ANI)

