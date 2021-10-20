Kabul [Afghanistan], October 20 (ANI): Afghanistan's capital city Kabul was hit with an explosion on Wednesday morning, local media reported.

The incident took place near Dehmazang square, Tolo News reported citing eyewitnesses.

There is no information on casualties available so far, the local news agency said. (ANI)

