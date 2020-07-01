Tehran [Iran], July 1 (Sputnik/ANI): An explosion and a fire in a medical facility in the north of the Iranian capital killed 13 people, the head of Tehran's ambulance service, Peyman Saberian, told Fars news agency Tuesday.

Six people were injured, Saberian reportedly said.

Also Read | Airbus to Cut 15,000 Jobs Worldwide Due to Coronavirus Crisis, Announces 1,700 Layoffs in UK.

According to a regional official, a gas leak caused the incident. A deputy head of Tehran police told YJC news outlet that oxygen tanks exploded in the semi-basement of the clinic. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)