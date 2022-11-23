Jerusalem, Nov 23 (AP) An explosion went off on Wednesday near a bus stop on the edge of Jerusalem, Israeli police said.

Israel's emergency rescue service said at least 10 people were injured, two of them seriously.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known. Police said officers have arrived at the scene and are investigating.(AP)

