Kabul [Afghanistan], October 3 (ANI): An explosion took place at a mosque in Kabul on Sunday afternoon.

Multiple casualties have been reported, Tolo News reported.

"An explosion happened in a crowded place at Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul on Sunday afternoon and has caused causalities," said Zabihullah Mujahid, the deputy minister of information and culture.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

