Washington, Mar 5 (AP) Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms are experiencing login issues in what appears to be a widespread outage.

Internet traffic observer Down Detector is reporting vast outages on several Meta platforms Tuesday. The problems are being reported across the world, suggesting that the outage could be global.

Also Read | Indian Navy Responds to Suspected Drone Attack on Liberia-Flagged MV MSC Sky II in Gulf of Aden.

London-based internet monitoring firm Netblocks said on X that four Meta platforms -- Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads -- were “currently experiencing outages related to login sessions in multiple countries.” But the firm, which advocates for internet freedom, said there was no sign of “country-level internet disruptions or filtering,” which are typically imposed by governments.

Andy Stone, Meta's head communications, acknowledged the issues on X, formerly known as Twitter, and said the company is “working on this now.” (AP)

Also Read | Elon vs Zuckerberg Fight: Elon Musk Says He Is Ready To Fight Mark Zuckerberg Anywhere, Anytime With Any Rules.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)