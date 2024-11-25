World News | Fakhr Al Bateen Claims Senior Stallions Gold at Emirates Breeders AH Championship

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 25 (ANI/WAM): The Emirates Arabian Horse Championship for Private Stud Owners concluded Sunday evening. A thrilling competition, marked by exceptionally close competition, saw multiple studs share the championship titles.

The four-day event, organised by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, featured a record-breaking 333 horses vying for top honours in the Grand Hall of Boudheib Academy.

Mohamed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director General of the EAHS attended the closing ceremony and crowned the winners in the Senior Stallions category, with many owners, breeders and managers of various studs in the UAE in attendance.

Al Harbi also honoured American handler Troy Smith for his large contributions to the world of Arabian horses, on the occasion his final participation in Arabian horse championships.

The Senior Stallions Championship was dominated by gold medal winner Fakhr Al Bateen for Al Bateen Stud, while the silver medal went to JS Al Sultan for Al Juwaher Stud, while Aned Al Hawajer landed the bronze medal for Ghanem Al Hajri.

MZ Afaal put on a dazzling performance to kick off the competition, winning a gold medal in the Yearling Fillies category for Mezyad Stud, leaving the silver for Shehailiah Alnoud owned by Khaled Sulaiman Al Nuami, and the bronze medal went to Sheikha Alyah for owner Mohamed Ahmed Al Ali.

In the Junior Fillies Championship, BW Rodha did enough to earn a gold medal for Ali Salem Al Kaabi, ahead of silver medal winner Haya Al Fahaid for Mohamed Saeed Al Hajri, while the bronze medallist was BW Futaim for Ali Salem Al Kaabi.

Massa AL Hawajer proved her excellence with a well-deserved gold medal for Ghanem Al Hajri in the Senior Mares Championship, and the silver medal went to AD Bdoor owned by Hamad Adnan Al Shehhi, and the bronze medal belonged to JS Raneem for Al Jawaher Stud.

The Yearling Colts Championship gold went to Sarab BHM for Bin Humaila Stud, while Sharar Al Manhal earned the silver medal for Fahed Salem Al Zaabi, and Fanaan Mughaider won bronze for Rashid Saif Al Zaabi.

Finally, the Junior Colts Championship saw MZ Adeeb strike gold for Mezyad Stud, as Ramz Alyah earned the silver medal for owner Mohamed Ahmed Al Ali, while Exeer Al Gheed was the bronze medalist for Al Gheed Stud. (ANI/WAM)

