World News | Fakhr Al Bateen Claims Senior Stallions Gold at Emirates Breeders AH Championship

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The Emirates Arabian Horse Championship for Private Stud Owners concluded in Abu Dhabi, with Fakhr Al Bateen of Al Bateen Stud securing the Senior Stallions gold medal. The four-day event, featuring 333 horses, also saw top honours awarded across categories including Yearling Fillies, Junior Fillies, Senior Mares, Yearling Colts, and Junior Colts. The competition, organized by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, celebrated excellence in Arabian horse breeding and honoured American handler Troy Smith for his contributions to the field.

Agency News ANI| Nov 25, 2024 07:40 AM IST
A+
A-
World News | Fakhr Al Bateen Claims Senior Stallions Gold at Emirates Breeders AH Championship Raj Kapoor Biopic: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals His Vision for a ‘Great Movie’ About the Legendary Actor’s Life (Watch Video)
  • Lifestyle
    Love Joggers? Check Out How Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora & Others Are Styling Them (View Pics) Love Joggers? Check Out How Kiara Advani, Malaika Arora & Others Are Styling Them (View Pics)
  • Viral
    Mouse and Crab Fight It Out Outside Gym in US Virgin Islands, Video of the Bout Goes Viral Mouse and Crab Fight It Out Outside Gym in US Virgin Islands, Video of the Bout Goes Viral
  • Festivals
    Utpanna Ekadashi 2024 Wishes: Share Happy Utpanna Ekadashi Greetings, Messages, Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Auspicious Day Utpanna Ekadashi 2024 Wishes: Share Happy Utpanna Ekadashi Greetings, Messages, Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the Auspicious Day
  • Videos
    IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Day 3 Stat Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli Score Centuries As India Continue Domination IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Day 3 Stat Highlights: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli Score Centuries As India Continue Domination
    • Close
    Search

    World News | Fakhr Al Bateen Claims Senior Stallions Gold at Emirates Breeders AH Championship

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The Emirates Arabian Horse Championship for Private Stud Owners concluded in Abu Dhabi, with Fakhr Al Bateen of Al Bateen Stud securing the Senior Stallions gold medal. The four-day event, featuring 333 horses, also saw top honours awarded across categories including Yearling Fillies, Junior Fillies, Senior Mares, Yearling Colts, and Junior Colts. The competition, organized by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, celebrated excellence in Arabian horse breeding and honoured American handler Troy Smith for his contributions to the field.

    Agency News ANI| Nov 25, 2024 07:40 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    World News | Fakhr Al Bateen Claims Senior Stallions Gold at Emirates Breeders AH Championship
    Fakhr Al Bateen wins gold at Emirates Arabian Horse Championship. (Photo: WAM)

    Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 25 (ANI/WAM): The Emirates Arabian Horse Championship for Private Stud Owners concluded Sunday evening. A thrilling competition, marked by exceptionally close competition, saw multiple studs share the championship titles.

    The four-day event, organised by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, featured a record-breaking 333 horses vying for top honours in the Grand Hall of Boudheib Academy.

    Also Read | Mexico Mass Shooting: Gunmen Open Fire at Bar in Tabasco; 6 Killed, 5 Injured (Watch Videos).

    Mohamed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director General of the EAHS attended the closing ceremony and crowned the winners in the Senior Stallions category, with many owners, breeders and managers of various studs in the UAE in attendance.

    Al Harbi also honoured American handler Troy Smith for his large contributions to the world of Arabian horses, on the occasion his final participation in Arabian horse championships.

    Also Read | Sex Scandal Rocks Norway: Gynaecologist Rapes 87 Women Over 20 Years, Films Act; 6,000 Hours Of Video Evidence Recovered.

    The Senior Stallions Championship was dominated by gold medal winner Fakhr Al Bateen for Al Bateen Stud, while the silver medal went to JS Al Sultan for Al Juwaher Stud, while Aned Al Hawajer landed the bronze medal for Ghanem Al Hajri.

    MZ Afaal put on a dazzling performance to kick off the competition, winning a gold medal in the Yearling Fillies category for Mezyad Stud, leaving the silver for Shehailiah Alnoud owned by Khaled Sulaiman Al Nuami, and the bronze medal went to Sheikha Alyah for owner Mohamed Ahmed Al Ali.

    In the Junior Fillies Championship, BW Rodha did enough to earn a gold medal for Ali Salem Al Kaabi, ahead of silver medal winner Haya Al Fahaid for Mohamed Saeed Al Hajri, while the bronze medallist was BW Futaim for Ali Salem Al Kaabi.

    Massa AL Hawajer proved her excellence with a well-deserved gold medal for Ghanem Al Hajri in the Senior Mares Championship, and the silver medal went to AD Bdoor owned by Hamad Adnan Al Shehhi, and the bronze medal belonged to JS Raneem for Al Jawaher Stud.

    The Yearling Colts Championship gold went to Sarab BHM for Bin Humaila Stud, while Sharar Al Manhal earned the silver medal for Fahed Salem Al Zaabi, and Fanaan Mughaider won bronze for Rashid Saif Al Zaabi.

    Finally, the Junior Colts Championship saw MZ Adeeb strike gold for Mezyad Stud, as Ramz Alyah earned the silver medal for owner Mohamed Ahmed Al Ali, while Exeer Al Gheed was the bronze medalist for Al Gheed Stud. (ANI/WAM)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    IPL Auction 2025 Live

    Manav Suthar

    World News | Fakhr Al Bateen Claims Senior Stallions Gold at Emirates Breeders AH Championship

    Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. The Emirates Arabian Horse Championship for Private Stud Owners concluded in Abu Dhabi, with Fakhr Al Bateen of Al Bateen Stud securing the Senior Stallions gold medal. The four-day event, featuring 333 horses, also saw top honours awarded across categories including Yearling Fillies, Junior Fillies, Senior Mares, Yearling Colts, and Junior Colts. The competition, organized by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, celebrated excellence in Arabian horse breeding and honoured American handler Troy Smith for his contributions to the field.

    Agency News ANI| Nov 25, 2024 07:40 AM IST
    A+
    A-
    World News | Fakhr Al Bateen Claims Senior Stallions Gold at Emirates Breeders AH Championship
    Fakhr Al Bateen wins gold at Emirates Arabian Horse Championship. (Photo: WAM)

    Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 25 (ANI/WAM): The Emirates Arabian Horse Championship for Private Stud Owners concluded Sunday evening. A thrilling competition, marked by exceptionally close competition, saw multiple studs share the championship titles.

    The four-day event, organised by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, featured a record-breaking 333 horses vying for top honours in the Grand Hall of Boudheib Academy.

    Also Read | Mexico Mass Shooting: Gunmen Open Fire at Bar in Tabasco; 6 Killed, 5 Injured (Watch Videos).

    Mohamed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director General of the EAHS attended the closing ceremony and crowned the winners in the Senior Stallions category, with many owners, breeders and managers of various studs in the UAE in attendance.

    Al Harbi also honoured American handler Troy Smith for his large contributions to the world of Arabian horses, on the occasion his final participation in Arabian horse championships.

    Also Read | Sex Scandal Rocks Norway: Gynaecologist Rapes 87 Women Over 20 Years, Films Act; 6,000 Hours Of Video Evidence Recovered.

    The Senior Stallions Championship was dominated by gold medal winner Fakhr Al Bateen for Al Bateen Stud, while the silver medal went to JS Al Sultan for Al Juwaher Stud, while Aned Al Hawajer landed the bronze medal for Ghanem Al Hajri.

    MZ Afaal put on a dazzling performance to kick off the competition, winning a gold medal in the Yearling Fillies category for Mezyad Stud, leaving the silver for Shehailiah Alnoud owned by Khaled Sulaiman Al Nuami, and the bronze medal went to Sheikha Alyah for owner Mohamed Ahmed Al Ali.

    In the Junior Fillies Championship, BW Rodha did enough to earn a gold medal for Ali Salem Al Kaabi, ahead of silver medal winner Haya Al Fahaid for Mohamed Saeed Al Hajri, while the bronze medallist was BW Futaim for Ali Salem Al Kaabi.

    Massa AL Hawajer proved her excellence with a well-deserved gold medal for Ghanem Al Hajri in the Senior Mares Championship, and the silver medal went to AD Bdoor owned by Hamad Adnan Al Shehhi, and the bronze medal belonged to JS Raneem for Al Jawaher Stud.

    The Yearling Colts Championship gold went to Sarab BHM for Bin Humaila Stud, while Sharar Al Manhal earned the silver medal for Fahed Salem Al Zaabi, and Fanaan Mughaider won bronze for Rashid Saif Al Zaabi.

    Finally, the Junior Colts Championship saw MZ Adeeb strike gold for Mezyad Stud, as Ramz Alyah earned the silver medal for owner Mohamed Ahmed Al Ali, while Exeer Al Gheed was the bronze medalist for Al Gheed Stud. (ANI/WAM)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    IPL Auction 2025 Live

    Manav Suthar

    Sold IconSold To

    GT GT

    Hammer Price: ₹30 Lakhs

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Chess
    200K+ searches
    Jofra Archer
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • ])})(window,"_mgq");
    IPL Auction 2025 Live

    Manav Suthar

    Sold IconSold To

    GT GT

    Hammer Price: ₹30 Lakhs

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Chess
    200K+ searches
    Jofra Archer
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    Latestly whatsapp channel