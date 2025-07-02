Washington, Jul 1 (AP) The FBI said on Tuesday it's moving its headquarters to another Washington location several blocks away from its current home.

The bureau and the General Services Administration said the FBI's new home would be at the Ronald Reagan Building complex. The FBI's current Pennsylvania Avenue headquarters, the J Edgar Hoover Building, was dedicated in 1975.

The decision represents an about-face from plans announced during the Biden administration to move the FBI to Greenbelt, Maryland.

Trump administration officials said on Tuesday that moving the headquarters to suburban Washington would have taken years and cost taxpayers billions of dollars.

The Reagan building is home to Customs and Border Protection. It had also housed the US Agency for International Development, which on Monday marked its last day as an independent agency.

It was not immediately clear when the move will take effect. (AP)

