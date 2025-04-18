Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): Tibetan activists from various NGOs gathered at the main square of McLeodganj in North Indian hill town Dharamshala to protest against the governments of China and Vietnam, because of the suspicious death of Tibetan leader,Tulku Hungkar Dorje in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, in late March 2025 following his unjust arrest by Vietnamese authorities, has reached a critical juncture, with sources indicating that the cremation of Tulku Hungkar Dorje's body may be imminent.

Tibetan groups called on the Vietnamese government to stop the cremation from occurring until an independent investigation can take place, and for international governments to intervene to demand justice for this highly respected Buddhist leader.

Tibetan activists told ANI that according to sources, Chinese officials from Tibet and the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam have instructed Tibetan monks from Lung-Ngon Monastery to prepare for the imminent cremation of Tulku Hungkar Dorje's body in Vietnam, pending completion of 'paperwork,' with conditions including no photos or videos during the ceremony and no attendance by Vietnamese Buddhists.

They believe that a cremation without investigation would risk the permanent destruction of vital evidence and would constitute a deliberate attempt to obstruct justice.

Tulku Hungkar Dorje, 56, had reportedly escaped into exile in Vietnam after facing relentless persecution from Chinese authorities in Tibet for his unwavering commitment to preserving Tibetan language and cultural identity. Shockingly, credible sources indicate his arrest in Ho Chi Minh City on March 25 in an operation allegedly involving both Vietnamese police and Chinese agents.

Dorje died just days later while reportedly in custody. The Vietnamese authorities' unsubstantiated claim of a heart attack, the denial of family access to his body, and the complete absence of official documentation point to a deliberate cover-up.

Dr Lobsang Yangtso, International Tibet Network, said, "We are now in a race against time. Sources confirm that Chinese officials are actively preparing for Tulku Hungkar Dorje's cremation in Vietnam, with strict conditions: no photos, no videos, and no public. We are urging governments to act immediately--diplomatic statements are not enough. Pressure must be applied now to stop the cremation, preserve the body, and demand an independent investigation before it's too late."

Tenzin Pasang, Students for a Free Tibet-India added, "Around the world, Tibetans are fearing the worst: that Tulku Hungkar Dorje was abducted, tortured, and killed by Chinese agents for his efforts to preserve Tibetan culture, language, and religion.

By cremating his body without allowing for any independent investigation of his death, the Chinese government abandons any chance of ever changing the minds of Tibetans everywhere. This blatant state violence only further reinforces the reality that the Chinese government relies on coercion and violence to rule Tibet--and lacks all legitimacy in the eyes of the Tibetan people." (ANI)

