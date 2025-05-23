Washington, May 23 (AP) A federal judge has blocked a Trump administration decision to revoke Harvard University's ability to enrol international students.

The temporary restraining order stops the government from pulling Harvard's certification in the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, which allows the school to host international students with visas to study in the US.

Also Read | Chennai Retiree Wins INR 225 Crore in Emirates Lottery: 'Tapped Random Numbers With Eyes Closed', Says Former Engineer Sriram Rajagopalan.

Harvard filed the lawsuit in US District Court in Massachusetts earlier Friday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)