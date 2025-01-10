Los Angeles, Jan 10 (AP) Firefighters battled Thursday to control a series of major fires in the Los Angeles area that have killed seven people, burned at least 10,000 structures from the Pacific Coast to Pasadena and sent thousands of people frantically fleeing their homes.

Ferocious winds that drove the flames and led to chaotic evacuations calmed somewhat, though forecasters warned the high fire weather risk would continue into Friday.

Firefighters struggled against blazes that have hopscotched across the sprawling region, including massive ones in Pacific Palisades and Altadena that were still burning Thursday evening.

Steve Kerr's mother among those who lost their home to the blazes

The 90-year-old mother of Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is among thousands who have lost their homes as fierce wildfires rage in the Los Angeles area.

“My mom is in good hands, but her house is gone,” Kerr said Thursday night before the Warriors played the Detroit Pistons. “I've been on the phone with my siblings quite a bit.”

Kerr said his mother, Ann, left her home in Pacific Palisades — Kerr's hometown — after the evacuation orders earlier in the week.

Death toll rises to 7 in Los Angeles-area fires

County and city officials have confirmed that the death toll from the two main fires in and around Los Angeles has risen to seven.

There have been five deaths from the Eaton Fire near Pasadena, according to Carlos Herrera, a public information officer with the LA County Fire Department.

To the west in Pacific Palisades, two people have died in the fire burning in the LA area, according to LA Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart.

Firefighters have achieved some containment of the Palisades Fire, officials say

The Palisades Fire, which started Tuesday and has burned through the seaside enclave of Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles, remained uncontained until Thursday evening, when officials said containment was at 6%.

“Thank you to our brave firefighters working around the clock to combat the blaze fueled by hurricane-force winds,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a social media post.

All Los Angeles Unified schools to remain closed Friday

All Los Angeles Unified schools and offices will remain closed on Friday because of the fires, district Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said Thursday evening.

Classes will not resume until the conditions improve, he said.

Carvalho said the district has lost two elementary schools and that one high school is significantly damaged. He also said the district's foundation is working to support district employees who have lost their homes.

900 more firefighters to battle fast-moving Kenneth Fire, governor says

Gov. Gavin Newsom in a social media post Thursday evening said 900 additional firefighters are now being deployed to battle the fast-moving Kenneth Fire near the West Hills and Calabasas.

The fire ballooned in size — charring over a square mile (2.6 square kilometers) — within hours of igniting.

High fire weather risk to continue through Friday, forecasters say

The high fire weather risk will continue through Friday, National Weather Service Los Angeles meteorologists said Thursday afternoon in a social media post.

Santa Ana winds will be moderate to strong Thursday night, keeping the fire weather threat in the area focused on Los Angeles and Ventura County into Friday morning.

“The threat doesn't end after Friday however,” the post said. Offshore winds will continue into early next week, peaking Sunday as well as Tuesday into Wednesday.

Los Angeles County officials mistakenly send evacuation alert countywide

Officials with Los Angeles County say an evacuation order alert for residents near the Kenneth Fire in the West Hills was mistakenly sent countywide on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said in a social media post that the alert was only intended for residents of Calabasas and Agoura Hills.

Vice President Harris cancels final foreign trip of her term due to wildfiresVice President Kamala Harris is cancelling the final foreign trip of her term because of the wildfires in her home state of California, her office announced on Thursday.

Her decision follows a similar one made by President Joe Biden, who was due to travel this week to Rome to visit Pope Francis and meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy but instead stayed in Washington.

Harris had planned to visit Singapore, Bahrain and Germany from Jan 13 to 17.

Total damage due to wildfires could reach USD 150 billion, AccuWeather estimates

AccuWeather, a private company that provides data on weather and its impact, on Thursday increased its estimate of the damage and economic loss to USD 135-$150 billion.

Previously, the company had estimated the damage could reach USD 57 billion.

Canada readies resources to help American neighbours' battle wildfires

Canada's emergency preparedness minister says Canadian military personnel, their equipment and another 250 firefighters stand “ready to support our American neighbors” as wildfires devastate parts of Southern California.

Harjit Sajjan says Canada is ready to deploy 250 firefighters, aircraft equipment, and other resources as early as Thursday night.

Sajjan's pledge comes as the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre said Thursday that the U.S. National Interagency Fire Centre asked for two of its CL-415 Skimmer Airtankers to join the fight against the fires.

Alberta is preparing to send water bombers, night-vision helicopters and incident command team support. Premier Danielle Smith said on social media that the province was working with the agency and the federal government to assess California's needs.

“Good neighbors are always there for each other in times of need, and we will assist our American friends in any way they need during this crisis,” Smith said.

Biden tells Los Angeles fire victims the federal government will be with them

Biden said his message to the people of Southern California is: “We are with you. We're not going anywhere.”

But with less than two weeks left in his term, it's a promise he might not hold.

Republican Donald Trump takes over on Jan. 20, and he was at odds with California's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, over wildfires the first time he was president.

Trump lately has been referring to Newsom by putting a derogatory spin on his last name. He also has blamed Newsom for the fire currently raging in Los Angeles.

New fire near West Hills neighborhood forces more evacuations

More evacuations are underway across Los Angeles because of another fire that ignited Thursday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Fire Department issued orders for what's being called the Kenneth Fire near the West Hills neighborhood of LA in the San Fernando Valley. The fire quickly triggered mandatory evacuations in the area, which has many homes. (AP)

