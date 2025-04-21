San Francisco [US], April 21 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the San Francisco International Airport on Sunday (local time) for her five-day visit to the United States, scheduled from April 20 to 25.

Upon her arrival, she was received by Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to the US, and Srikar Reddy Koppula, Consul General of India in San Francisco.

Also Read | JD Vance India Visit: Trade Pact, Global Issues Top Agenda as US Vice President Set To Kick Off 4-Day India Tour on April 21.

"Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman is welcomed upon her arrival during her official visit to the USA by Shri Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to the United States of America, along with Dr. Srikar Reddy Koppula, Consul General of India in San Francisco in presence of Shri Ajay Seth, Finance Secretary, at San Francisco International Airport, today," The Ministry of Finance wrote on X.

https://x.com/finminindia/status/1914051621526650934?s=12

Also Read | Israel Strikes Lebanon: IDF Says Hezbollah Commander Hussein Ali Nasser Behind Iranian Arms Transfers Killed in Airstrike.

During her two-day stay in San Francisco beginning April 20, Sitharaman will deliver a keynote address at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, San Francisco, on 'Laying the foundations of Viksit Bharat 2047', followed by a fireside chat session.

She will also interact with top CEOs from prominent fund management firms during a Roundtable meeting with investors, besides holding bilateral meetings with CEOs from top information technology (IT) firms based in San Francisco.

She will also participate in an event featuring the Indian diaspora in San Francisco and interact with the Indian community settled there.

from April 22 to 25, during her Washington DC leg of the visit, Sitharaman will participate in the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, the second G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor (FMCBG) Meetings, Development Committee Plenary, IMFC Plenary, and Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable (GSDR) meeting.

On the sidelines, Sitharaman will hold bilateral meetings with her counterparts from several countries, including Argentina, Bahrain, Germany, France, Luxembourg, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and the USA.

She will also hold meetings with the EU Commissioner for Financial Services; the President of the Asian Development Bank (ADB); the President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB); the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Financial Health (UNSGSA) and the First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Following her US visit, Sitharaman will travel to Peru for her maiden visit from April 26 to 30. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)