Tel Aviv [Israel], July 20 (ANI/TPS): Following the approval of the property tax compensation fund guidelines that regulate the payment of compensation for indirect damages to businesses within a range of up to 40 km (25 miles) that experienced economic damage due to the IDF’s Operation “Shield and Arrow,” The compensation for indirect damages could reach over 25 million Shekels ($6.9 million) for approximately 1,000 farmers who cultivate their fields up to 20 km from the border of the Gaza Strip.

Also, Minister Yoav Ben Tzur signed Monday night his intention to expand the application of the general collective agreement signed between the Histadrut (Israel’s national labor federation) and the presidency of the business sector, which concerned the provision of compensation fees to business owners within a range of up to 40 km from the Gaza Strip that suffered financial damages due to the absence of their employees in the period between 08.09.2022 – 08.02.2022.

This was during the IDF’s Operation Breaking Dawn carried out against the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization in Gaza. (ANI/TPS)

