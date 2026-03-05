New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Finland has reiterated its support for India's permanent membership in a reformed United Nations Security Council (UNSC), as India welcomed Finland's interest in joining the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.

In the joint statement released during the state visit of Finnish President Alexander Stubb to India, the Finnish President reaffirmed Helsinki's backing for India's permanent membership in a reformed United Nations Security Council, emphasising the need for comprehensive reforms to make the body more efficient, representative and reflective of contemporary geopolitical realities.

India and Finland also reiterated their shared commitment to promoting a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific in accordance with international law, including the principles of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). In this context, India welcomed Finland's interest in joining the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.

Both sides also underscored the importance of strengthening multilateral cooperation through the United Nations and other international bodies and agreed to continue working together on issues including peace and security, human rights, sustainable development, climate change and biodiversity.

"The leaders underscored the vital role of cooperation within the United Nations and other international bodies to safeguard multilateralism and uphold a rules-based international order, including supporting mutual candidacies and nominations," the statement read.

The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation on Arctic-related matters through research initiatives, academic exchanges and capacity-building programmes. They took note of the first India-Finland Arctic Dialogue titled "The Himalayan and Arctic Ecosystems: India-Finland Partnership for a Sustainable Future", held in January 2026 in Rovaniemi, Finland, which brought together policymakers, academics and experts to deepen collaboration on Arctic issues.

On security cooperation, both leaders strongly condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism and called for concerted international efforts to combat terrorism and disrupt terror financing networks, including through mechanisms at the Financial Action Task Force.

The leaders also condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, 2025, and the terror incident near Red Fort in New Delhi on November 10, 2025.

"They agreed to enhance cooperation to counter violent radicalization and extremism, combat financing of terrorism, promote internationally agreed anti-money laundering standards, prevent exploitation of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes, and tackle terrorist recruitment. The leaders reaffirmed strong commitment to continue taking active measures to disrupt the terror financing channels including at the UN and FATF. They condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025 and the terror incident near Red Fort, New Delhi on 10 November 2025," the statement added.

Addressing regional developments, the two sides expressed support for efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy, based on the principles of sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity in line with the UN Charter.

Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George, in a press briefing, said the two sides reviewed and renewed the Memorandum of Understanding on environmental cooperation, aimed at strengthening collaboration on sustainability and circular economy.

The partnership will focus on areas including bioenergy, waste-to-energy solutions, power storage, green hydrogen, wind, solar and small hydropower.

Science, technology and innovation remain key pillars of India-Finland cooperation. The two countries also agreed to launch joint research calls under the implementation arrangement between India's Department of Science and Technology and Business Finland.

According to Sibi George, the collaboration is expected to advance research in areas such as renewable energy, smart cities, hydrogen technologies, waste management, electric vehicles, carbon capture, 5G, 6G, artificial intelligence, microelectronics and power electronics.

In addition, India and Finland signed a Memorandum of Understanding on a migration and mobility partnership to facilitate the movement of professionals, students, entrepreneurs, researchers and academics, and the agreement is expected to enhance opportunities for Indian students, including internships and post-study employment.

The two countries also agreed to begin negotiations on an extradition treaty and a mutual legal assistance treaty, while establishing a consular dialogue between their foreign ministries to strengthen cooperation in consular matters.

President Stubb thanked Prime Minister Modi for the arrangements made during his state visit and invited the Indian Prime Minister to visit Finland. PM Modi accepted the invitation, reaffirming the commitment of both sides to further strengthen bilateral ties. (ANI)

