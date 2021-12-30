Helsinki, Dec 30 (AP) Former Finnish President Martti Ahtisaari has been hospitalised after testing positive for the coronavirus for his second time of the pandemic.

Finland's government did not say when or where the 84-year-old Ahtisaari was thought to have gotten infected. Ahtisaari served as the Nordic country's head of state for one term during 1994-2000.

The former diplomat and peace broker for the Finnish government won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2008 for his work to resolve international conflicts.

“President Ahtisaari is doing well under the circumstances but stays at the hospital for the time being. He tested positive for coronavirus also in March 2020,” the office of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said in a statement late Wednesday.

In September, it was announced that Ahtisaari had Alzheimer's disease and was withdrawing from all public activities. (AP)

