Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 13 (ANI/WAM): The First Lady of the Kyrgyz Republic, Aigul Japarova, visited the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, where she was received by Al Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Council.

Al Falasi welcomed the First Lady of Kyrgyzstan and her accompanying delegation. During the meeting, they exchanged views and experiences on developing national policies and programmes to serve the interests of and protect the rights of children and mothers.

Also Read | Japan: Crack Found on Cockpit Window of ANA Boeing 737-800 Aircraft Mid-Air, Plane Safely Lands at Sapporo-New Chitose Airport.

The meeting was attended by Hameed bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Emirati Children's Parliament; Khalid Al Otaiba, Vice Chairman of the Children's Advisory Council; Ghaya Al Ahbabi, UNICEF Youth Advocate for Climate Change; and a group of children.

The children presented a comprehensive presentation highlighting the Council's efforts to improve the quality of life for mothers and children. They also reviewed the cooperation between the Council and government and private institutions towards implementing strategies and initiatives aimed at developing educational and health services for children and empowering them.

Also Read | UK Shocker: Mother, Her Ex-Partner Kill 18-Month-Old Boy in 'Cruel and Brutal' Attack, Jailed For Life.

The visit concluded with the exchange of souvenirs between the First Lady of Kyrgyzstan and Al Reem Al Falasi, symbolising the friendship between the two countries. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)