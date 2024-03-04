Tel Aviv [Israel], March 4 (ANI/TPS): For the first time in Israeli history, a woman has been tapped to command an Israeli Air Force base, the Israel Defence Forces announced on Monday.

She can only be identified by her rank and the first letter of her name, Lt. Col. "Gimmel."

She was nominated by IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi to command the Ovda Air Force Base in the Negev north of Eilat.

One of Ovda's significant features is its ability to accommodate different types of aircraft, including fighter jets, transport planes, and helicopters, providing essential support for Air Force activities in southern Israel.

Gimmel enlisted in the Air Force in 2003, becoming a transport aircraft pilot. She rose through the ranks in a variety of roles, including as commander of the 122nd Squadron and a having command position in the Air Force's flight school.

She most recently served as head of the offensive branch in the Air Operations Group. (ANI/TPS)

