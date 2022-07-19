Madrid [Spain], June 19 (ANI/Xinhua): At least five people were injured when a shooting and knife fight broke out early on Monday at the open-air Opium nightclub in Marbella in southern Spain.

Two of the victims are in intensive care, according to the local emergency service.

The national police are investigating the incident that occurred shortly after 1 am. The alleged gunman is in police custody at the Costa del Sol hospital with several stab wounds.

Two of the four others who were taken to hospital with bullet wounds are in intensive care.Police have also arrested another suspect, a 26-year-old man who was allegedly accompanying the shooter.

One of the most seriously wounded victims is a 32-year-old woman, according to the local newspaper Diario SUR. She has a gunshot wound in the abdominal and pelvic region and has had to undergo surgery and is listed in serious condition. (ANI/Xinhua)

