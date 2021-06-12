Peshawar Jun 12 (PTI) At least five people were killed and six others injured in rain related incidents in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, officials said.

The Provincial Disasters Management Authority (PDMA) said that rain along with heavy storm hit many parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa killing five people and injuring six others besides inflicting damages to eight houses.

“As of now five people have been killed in rain related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Six more have got injured,” the PDMA said in a statement.

The PDMA also issued travel advisory restraining the people from visiting the hilly areas during the current rainy spell.

“The rains hit Hazara and Malakand divisions of the province. Upper Chitral disconnected from rest of the country as the Reshun road was washed in the flooded water. The authorities are on the area to restore the traffic on the road leading to upper Chitral,” the statement said.

